HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a kidnapping and home invasion that ended with a homicide in High Point.

High Point Police Department confirmed that they have a suspect in custody in connection to the death of Kristian Tillman-Little, 27, of High Point, who was shot and killed on Westdale Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 28.

There were multiple witnesses, according to officers, and they said they believed that the shooting began as a kidnapping in another jurisdiction and that victims of the kidnapping escaped from the suspects after the shooting, running through the neighborhood and asking for help from people who lived there.

The suspect or suspects escaped while the victims were calling for help. Police said this was “not a random event” and was targeted.

High Point Police Department is holding a flyer event on Thursday morning.