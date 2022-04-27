HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Actor Dean Cain will host an exclusive preview of his new movie, “Little Angels” at 6:30 p.m. on May 3. in the Podell Extraordinaire Cinema, located in the R.G. Wanek Center on High Point University’s campus.

1996 DEAN CAIN IN LOIS AND CLARK: THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN

Cain is HPU’s Actor in Residence, being appointed to the position on Feb. 9, 2021. During his time at HPU, Cain has mentored students in the theater department with an acting workshop.

Cain is the writer, producer, director and star of “Little Angels”.

Cain is best known for playing Clark Kent/Superman in the hit 90s TV show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”.

“The family-friendly film is about a college football coach, played by Cain, who gets suspended for a comment about a female placekicker. To be reinstated, he must attend a sensitivity seminar and complete 50 hours of community service coaching the under 13 girls’ soccer team. Throughout the movie, Cain’s character begins to love and respect the girls and he starts working hard to coach them to the championship game against their rivals,” said HPU in a release.

A limited number of complimentary tickets are available for the general public and can be reserved by contacting the Campus Concierge at (336) 841-4636 or http://concierge@highpoint.edu.