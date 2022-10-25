HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are on the scene of a Triad elementary school and students have been evacuated.

High Point Fire Department confirmed they are working at Johnson Street Global Studies on Johnson Street in High Point.

The fire chief says that there was a small fire in the bathroom. Students will be dismissed from school early. Parents will be notified.

A representative with Guilford County Schools confirmed that the fire alarm was pulled and that all students have been evacuated from the school. All students are safe.

This is a developing situation. Crews are on the way to the scene.