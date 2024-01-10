HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An elderly woman in High Point had to call the fire department Tuesday afternoon after floodwaters seeped into her home.

Our crew got to the home on Newell Street, not far from Walmart, as firefighters were leaving after they made sure she was okay.

It turns out, the ditches near her home overflowed and set off a chain reaction.

Her son got on his hands and knees in the street and started pulling up leaves from the closest ditch to try and get the water moving, but it was too late and the water rose quickly.

The home has been in the Marinel family for more than 50 years and they’ve had flooding off and on, but this rose very quickly as our area got hammered by rain Tuesday afternoon. The water from the overflowing ditches easily goes down into the driveway and even into the front door… but the worst area was the sunroom where the water got to a foot deep. They had a pump installed, but it was quickly overwhelmed. It’s a situation the homeowner, an elderly widow, says she needs help to fix.

“The water comes from over there, and we have a problem. If it’s a normal rain, we have no problem, and if the ditches are clean, we don’t have flooding,” said Christel Marinel.

We were able to reach City Of High Point officials who said they would send out a crew to see what can be done and if the area affected is city property or the homeowner’s.