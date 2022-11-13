HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — All of the vehicles that were stolen from a business in High Point have been found, according to police.

Investigators say that a 2019 black Dodge Durango belonging to the department was stolen while being repaired at a business on the 700 block of South Main Street at around 5:18 a.m.

The SUV was eventually located at around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, according to police. There is no word on if the SUV was damaged during the theft.

Investigators also say that three Dodge Challengers; two orange and one purple; were also stolen.

Two of the three stolen Challengers would also be recovered at another location in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to investigators.

An orange 2022 Dodge Challenger still remained at large until Sunday when police found it in Winston-Salem as well.

Investigators say that at least one person has been arrested in Winston-Salem on Saturday in relation to the vehicle thefts.

There is no further information available at this time.