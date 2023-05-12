HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A school staff member was hurt during an altercation at a Triad high school.

According to Guilford County Schools, on Thursday there was an ‘altercation’ between three people at the school and a student made a threat.

“The individual who made the threat has been identified and will face appropriate consequences,” the school district said.

The school had extra law enforcement on campus and they remained through dismissal “out of an abundance of caution.”

The school district does confirm a staff member was injured on Thursday, but they did not say to what extent the person was hurt.

“We appreciate your help in making sure that our community has accurate information and that we stop the spread of misinformation.”