HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is rallying around an officer’s family.

Officer David Dulin has served our community for decades and now, he needs our support. David’s 16-year-old son was in a serious car crash on Halloween and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

It’s taking a toll on David’s family and the entire police department.

“We have all fought back tears all week, you know, since this all happened,” said Lt. Travis Reams, David’s supervisor and friend of 15 years. “When you get a call that there’s a crash, that’s one thing. But when you get a call that there’s a crash and it’s somebody you know or it’s your part of your family, that’s completely different.”

Reams was at work at the High Point Police Department on Halloween when he got the call a fellow officer’s son, Caleb Dulin, had been in a crash. Troopers said the 16-year-old was driving along Finch Farm Road in Trinity when he crossed the center line, ran off the road and overturned. Troopers said speed was a factor in the crash. More than a week later, FOX8 crews spotted broken glass and car debris in the area.

“To see him go through this, to see his family suffer the way they’ve suffered and see Caleb in the condition that he’s in, it’s hard,” said Reams.

The crash left Caleb, an Eagle Scout and a brother to four siblings, with a traumatic brain injury.

Lt. Reams calls his friend, Officer David Dulin, every morning to get an update on his son.

“The breathing his breathing is an issue and it continues to be for the last couple of days now, but he overall is doing steady,” he said. “A step in the right direction is all we’re looking for. David and Shana understand that this is a long road regardless.”

During that long road to recovery, David’s friends and coworkers plan to be there every step of the way, praying and hoping for the best outcome.

“In my brain, it’s not an option whether we’re doing it for him,” said Reams. “Of course, we’re going to do it for him because he would be right here doing the same thing for me.”

The High Point Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association is collecting donations to help the Dulin family with medical bills, food, gas and other expenses. Checks can be mailed to HPCPAAA at 1730 Westchester Drive High Point, NC, 27260.

There’s also a t-shirt fundraiser going on.