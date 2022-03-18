GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man arrested for outstanding warrants and narcotics was able to bring a gun into the Guilford County Jail, according to police.

Bryant Hairston was arrested by High Point Police Department, transported to the Magistrate’s Office and given a bond and transferred to the jail.

He was processed through intake procedures and surrendered to the jail. Once Hairston was inside the jail, deputies found a “small firearm” on Hairston during a more thorough search.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office issued follow-up charges to Hairston in regards to the firearm and possession within the facility.

A Captain with High Point police says “it is obvious we missed the firearm during our search” and continued on to say that they are reviewing the incident and putting measures into place to avoid situations like this in the future.

“We take full responsibility for our mistake and move forward in a direction to improve from it,” the statement reads.

Being able to get a weapon, especially a firearm, into jail is very rare, according to the statement. Missing a weapon is not a common occurrence at all.

“Furthermore, in my 26 years of service with the High Point Police Department, I have only heard of weapons, of any type, being missed on a search, which entered the jail, less than a handful of times,” the statement says.