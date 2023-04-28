HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Small Batch, which had been a growing brand, has shrunk back down to one location.

On Tuesday, the Small Batch location in High Point announced that it was closing permanently. The announcement, made on Facebook, included only a graphic of a sign reading “Sorry, we are permanently closed” and three single-tear emojis.

Tim Walker opened the Small Batch Beer Co. as a Winston-Salem nanobrewery in 2014. A few years later, in late 2016, he opened the first restaurant, at the time named Burger Batch, located right beside the brewery. The brand would later rename its burger restaurants to align with the brewery. The High Point location, located in Heron Village, opened in 2018.

While the owners did not provide a reason for closing in the announcement, the Winston-Salem location was a favorite over its High Point counterpart. As of Friday, the Winston-Salem Small Batch location had a considerably better Yelp score of four stars to High Point‘s three.

One feather, however, in the Heron Ridge spot’s cap was a mention among the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina from America’s Best Restaurants in 2022.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith spoke with owner Tim Walker in 2017, just six months after the restaurant opened. He said at the time that the restaurant’s claim to fame was its milkshakes.

“That’s the hope,” he said. “It’s that they come in once for the milkshake and they’re like, ‘Wow, it’s the best burger in town. Let’s come back here and get the burger again, get the fries again.’