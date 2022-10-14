CHICAGO (WGHP) — A woman who has been arrested in connection to the death and dismemberment of her landlord is originally from High Point.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69, WGN reports. She is originally from High Point, North Carolina. According to The Sun-Times, who spoke with Kolalou’s ex-husband, they lived in Greensboro before he enlisted in the army in 2008. She then moved back in with her family in High Point after the relationship ended and sometime after that, she moved to Chicago.

CBS writes that Kolalou was convicted of a misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon in Guilford County in 2007.

North Washtenaw Avenue

According to WGN, police believe that Kolalou killed and dismembered Walker, putting her remains in a freezer in the boarding home that Walker owned around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Other tenants reported hearing screaming and then reported Walker missing around 7 p.m. CBS reports that tenants had called police about “disturbances” five times between Friday and Monday when the incident is believed to have occurred.

A tenant told police that Kolalou had called a tow truck, which arrived on the scene around the same time as the officers. Kolalou did not speak to police at the scene and left with the tow truck.

WGN reported that some of the tenants, concerned that Kolalou was “dangerous,” followed the tow truck, which took her to Foster Beach along Lake Michigan.

Kolalou was taken into custody and charged with assault when she allegedly pulled a knife on that tow truck driver later on Monday. Near where she had directed the tow truck driver to take her, bloody rags were found in a garbage can. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that investigators believe some evidence may have been thrown into Lake Michigan.

After the discovery of the rags, police went into the home on Washtenaw Avenue. That’s when they say they found blood in Walker’s bedroom and her remains in a freezer.