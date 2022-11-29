HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — shelters are seeing an influx of people needing housing due to the rising cost of rent in the Triad.

West End Ministries is one of the many shelters opening its doors during the colder months of winter.

“We know it’s going to be a cold winter, and we know that the need is out there because we’re seeing more and more people that are experiencing homelessness because of the housing market,” said Brad Bowers, executive director of West End Ministries.

Bowers said over the past year, he has seen more people register to the shelter in need of housing because of mass evictions and high rent prices.

“To some people, it can be life-changing. To some people, it could be lifesaving. That would be how I would explain this winter shelter,” Bowers said.

Bowers said this year, the emergency winter shelter will be helping more women land permanent housing.

Bowers said since last year, the shelter saw 116 women in need of housing. This year, since the end of October, they have already seen 176 women.

FOX8 talked to one woman who lives in the shelter because of the rising cost of rent.

“I’ve never been shy to say that I need help, but I do know that there’s people like that…and sometimes, you just have to go out on the limb and say ‘I need help,'” Jeanette Heck said.

Heck said she’s working part-time, but the outrageous rent that landlords are expecting isn’t allowing her to make the amount they want to move in.

“You do have to make three times the rent. There’s a lot of part-time workers…even the ones that work full time, you’re still not getting paid enough,” Heck said.

Heck said she understands the economy has to grow but wishes it would grow with the amount people are getting paid to live.

The emergency winter shelter at West End Ministries will have 17 beds in the dining room they have renovated to allow women with no dependents to sleep comfortably in.

Women will be offered hot showers, food and resources that the year-round shelter offer to women in need of housing and ways to get an ID to fill out paperwork.