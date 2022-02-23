‘Report your competition’ High Point police tweets

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A local police department is making an interesting plea to the community.

A funny, eye-catching tweet from the High Point Police Department demands “attention drug dealers,” and goes on to ask if they’re “losing money to your drug dealing competition?”

“We offer a free service to help you eliminate your problem! Report your competition,” the tweet reads.

“Speak anonymosly (sic) with a narcotics detective at (336) 887-7874 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of High Point.”

It’s a bold strategy, let’s see if it pays off for them.

