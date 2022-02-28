‘Prayer is working’; High Point church works to support refugees during Ukrainian crisis

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – The Russia-Ukraine crisis more than 5,000 miles away is personal for some people in the Piedmont Triad.

“We’ve been praying for Ukraine for a long time,” said Jeff Bullock, lead pastor at Manna Church in High Point.

Bullock helped plant a church in Lviv, Ukraine in the late 1990s. The safety of his friends in faith overseas has been on his mind. He has stayed in touch with them several times a week.

He told FOX8 there’s a mixture of worry, fear, and hope his friends overseas will stay safe.

“Our friend did say that prayer is working,” Bullock said. “He says missiles fly over our building, they never land and we don’t know what happens, they never go off.”

It’s something Bullock never expected to witness in his lifetime.

Bullock shared a video message from a friend and church member, Sophia, who lives in Lviv. She shared her experience as air raid sirens blared in the background.

“Right now, you can hear the sirens,” said Sophia. “Alarm, letting us know it’s time to go into the basement.”

It’s a terrifying reality for Sophia and other families in Ukraine. At a moment’s notice, they must rush to safety when Russian missiles fly overhead.

“It’s frightening,” she said. “Frightening to be in these circumstances where you don’t know, you don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 from primarily the eastern side of the country. Some Ukrainians have left their belongings behind to get to safety in the west.

“We have many, many families coming from Kyiv, from other cities to Lviv,” Sophia said. “Thank you for your prayers.”

The church in Lviv is set up to give shelter, clothes, and food to refugees while other citizens fight back against the Russian forces.

“Men are driving their families, their wives and their children to the west, as far away as possible and then returning,” Bullock said. “So, they’re setting up refugee shelters all over, whether it’s NGO [non-governmental organization], churches or the government.”

Rosa Dudley’s family is still in Lviv, waiting and watching to see what happens.

“They’re scared,” Dudley said. “Anything could happen at any moment.”

Dudley has watched the developments worried for her family, culture, and country under attack.

“To see your hometown and like your people being completely like disregarded over politics and power and all these things, it’s really, really sad,” she said.

For now, Dudley is praying for peace.

“It’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel but I really, I really do have hope,” Dudley said. “I know that tons of people are praying, and miracles are happening, and God is on the move in the midst of all of this.”

Bullock told FOX8 the church organizers in Lviv were caring for around 100 refugees and expect more.

“Pray for Ukraine, pray for our leaders,” Sophia said. “Pray for the ones who make the decisions, pray for protection.”

Manna Church is accepting donations to pay for food, clothes, and other items for Ukranian refugees. If you’d like to donate visit the Manna Church High Point website.