HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Once the Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep lot in Highpoint was searched, employees realized four vehicles were taken including an unmarked police SUV.

In High Point, ten vehicles have been taken off lots this year.

In the latest crime, we know a juvenile was involved, more arrests are expected and technology helped one customer get his car back fast.

Police say that a customer’s vehicle was taken sometime between Friday night and before 6 a.m. Saturday.

“We had a break-in last night. All the drawers are open,” said the 911 caller from the dealership.

The owner of one vehicle helped police get their first break in the case since a tracking device was installed on the vehicle.

It was at least 16 miles away at the Plantation Place Apartments on Cedar Springs Road in Winston-Salem.

Someone was in the vehicle and detained.

“It was four of them, so we’re hoping all of them are there,” the owner of Ilderton said.

On Saturday afternoon, Winston-Salem police found the missing unmarked police SUV at a Winston-Salem church.

A third vehicle, a purple challenger, was unoccupied on Old Lexington Road.

24 hours later, the last missing vehicle was spotted on Old Greensboro Road. An officer followed the driver and later found the empty orange vehicle abandoned on the side of 421.

FOX8 looked at police reports in other cities and found that on Saturday just before 8 a.m., someone stole a vehicle at Audi Greensboro on Roanne Way.

A week later, Greensboro police responded to Flow Buick GMC on Bridford Parkway in reference to larceny.

Police tell us the people involved in the crime got into the building and started searching for the keys.

None of the vehicles were damaged.

At last check, police say they have no additional suspect information or new arrests at this time.