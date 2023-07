HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that took place on Friday afternoon.

At around 4:05 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle in High Point after getting a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

At the scene, police found two people dead at the home. Investigators say that the incident is “domestic-related.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.