Person taken to hospital after shooting in High Point; police investigating outside gas station

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers are investigating after a person was shot and taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Police are investigating at the Liberty Gas Station.

Around 3:47 p.m., officers responded when they were told about an assault with a deadly weapon at

1925 Brentwood Street at the Penske Truck Rental.

Arriving officers found one victim in the parking lot who had been shot in the leg.

Officers provided medical care until Guilford County EMS arrived. Several vehicles were hit by gunfire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and the victim’s current medical status is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.