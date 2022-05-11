HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in High Point on Tuesday.

Police say that Demaurice S. Turner, 24, died after being shot at the Walmart on North Main Street in High Point around 2 p.m.

Zyicoren Little, 20, of High Point.

Officers say that Turner had been shot several times. After they arrived on the scene, he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers identified and found Zyicoren Little, 20, of High Point. He is currently being processed and charged with first-degree murder, police say.

A retired firefighter tells FOX8 he helped treat the victim before EMS arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

“We are shocked and saddened by today’s shooting and will do everything possible to assist police in their investigation,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

A violent Tuesday

High Point police say the Walmart shooting is not related to any of the other shootings across the Triad on Tuesday.

There were two shootings in Winston-Salem after someone was shot in Hanes Mall and two people were shot after a gathering on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem. One man was shot in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem Police Department substation after fleeing the gunfire.

Then there were also two shootings in Greensboro: one on Mystic Drive and the other on N. O Henry Boulevard.

Many of these investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call their local police department.