HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the man who died after being shot by High Point police officers earlier this week.

Just after 10 a.m. on Monday, police were called about a domestic disturbance on Heidi Drive. They talked to the caller and then also made contact with a man who has now been identified as Brian C. Burrow. Officers spoke to Burrow while he was in the home.

“Our officers were outside the house…engaged in some form of conversation back and forth,” Stroud said. “Some de-escalation was going on.”

Police allege that Burrow retreated further into the home while talking with officers and came to the door with what appeared to be a rifle. Officers then shot Burrow. They performed CPR but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear if Burrow fired any shots at the officers.

People who were home at the time said that they heard six or seven shots, looked out their windows and saw police.

There was no one else inside the home at the time, the initial complainant was outside of the house.

There was also a domestic disturbance call to this address in August of 2022, and police say Burrow lived at the address on Heidi Drive. Neighbors believed he lived there with his mother, but police were unable to confirm the relationship between the caller and Burrow.

The officer who was involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave while the SBI and the police department separately investigate the shooting. No one else was injured, and the SBI will investigate, which is standard procedure for the department, and their own review will take place after the SBI investigation.

Stroud said he had not made a decision on if body camera footage would be released.