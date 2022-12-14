HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a heavy police and EMS presence at High Point Central High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that the school went into lockdown due to a fight that began in the men’s bathroom that turned into several people fighting.

EMS responded to the school but no one was taken to the hospital by EMS and no severe injuries have been reported, according to police.

Police say the lockdown was used “as a precaution to restore order,” and that a large police presence remains on the campus due to class changes that are expected to occur soon.

All the people involved in the fight are juveniles, according to police. Charges have yet to be announced but are pending further investigation.