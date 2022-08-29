Heddie Dawkins

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been more than five days since Heddie Hayes Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia who may be injured, disappeared.

Dawkins vanished in the early morning hours of Wednesday on the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court.

Over the weekend, a civilian search party found a piece of fabric in a fence on the 1600 block of Penny Road. The family told police that the fabric seemed consistent with the clothing Dawkins was wearing the night she disappeared.

The High Point Police Department’s lab cannot confirm if the fabric belonged to Dawkins, but they did receive it.

The next step in the search is a flyer response. At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, High Point police will be going door to door with flyers to make sure more people know what Dawkins looks like in the hopes of discovering a lead.

Police say anyone who is interested in helping is invited to join the effort. They will be meeting in the parking lot of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1405 Penny Road. Police say officers will brief volunteers beforehand, and volunteers will be paired with High Point police personnel.

Dawkins’ family told FOX8 that she lives with one of her daughters and she has never disappeared like this before.

The family shared this message for her:

If she’s watching now or if anybody sees her, we would just say, Aunt Heddie, mom, we love you. Come home. Hopefully you can make your way somewhere that you’re familiar with and someone can get in touch with us as soon as possible.

Timeline

1:30 a.m.

Police say this image of Heddie Dawkins was taken by the doorbell camera at her home at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Dawkins was seen leaving her home on foot at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday from the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court.

Dawkins’ doorbell camera reportedly showed Dawkins walking of the home and then seemingly trying to get back in.

She was reportedly wearing light blue pajamas and slippers. She is described as a black woman with a height of 5-foot-5 and a weight of 180 pounds. She has medium-length black and gray hair and brown eyes.

3:30 a.m.

She was spotted on a doorbell camera on the 2900 block of Cloverwood Drive.

“She does show to have blood on her face and her head where we suspect she has an injury, possibly from a fall,” O’Toole said Wednesday.

9 a.m.

A runner reported they saw Dawkins on the Greenway near Deep River Road, according to FOX8 Reporter Lauren Crawford.

10:30 a.m.

Dawkins’ daughter went to look for her mother, but she wasn’t in her room like she normally was.

Dawkins’ family reported her missing, and a Silver Alert was issued.

Search teams focused on areas they could get to quickly, such as roads, trails and backyards, so they could cover the most ground. Teams were primarily searching a one-mile radius around her home.

10:30 p.m.

“There are fewer crews out searching tonight. Many have gone home to rest up, so they can pick back up tomorrow morning. But a few officers have infrared drones in the air, hoping to spot Heddie.” FOX8 Reporter Caroline Bowyer

No new tips came in overnight.

High Point Police Capt. Patrick O’Toole says they had 60 to 70 officers helping Thursday, and teams are using drones, ATVs, kayaks, motorcycles and bicycles to cover more ground.

The search expanded to areas that are more challenging to reach, such as waterways and the more heavily-wooded areas from Eastchester Drive toward Deep River Road, including greenway areas and the Piedmont Environmental Center.

“It’s kind of hard moving through those areas,” O’Toole said Thursday. “Some of those areas are heavily wooded and it’s slow progress.”

2:27 p.m.

High Point police ask people in neighborhoods near Blockhouse Court to check any storage buildings or fenced-ion yards or patio areas, adding, “It is possible Ms. Dawkins found an unlocked building or gate and wandered inside.”

UPDATE: If you live in a neighborhood around Blockhouse Court, please check any storage buildings or fenced-in yards/patio areas. It is possible Ms. Dawkins found an unlocked building or gate and wandered inside. If you see anything, please call 911.

Friday, Aug. 26

2:15 p.m.

Over the course of 2 days officers were joined by other public safety personnel in an extensive search

area that eventually extended out to a 3-mile radius before operations were scaled back. Officers from various assignments will continue a presence in the area during the course of their duties while also responding to other calls for service. Officers will also continue to respond to and check any reported sittings of Ms. Dawkins. That activity will be examined by a crime analyst to determine any additional patterns or areas of focus that may develop. High Point Police Department

Sunday, Aug. 28

Dozens of volunteers and family members searched around the 1600 block of Penny Road, near a home where Dawkins was spotted on security camera footage.

The search team found a piece of fabric on a fence along the 1600 block of Penny Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

How can I help?

O’Toole says the best way to help is to review any doorbell or exterior camera footage beginning at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to see if anyone may have walked past.

The police department does not want civilians going out looking for her.

“While I appreciate their help, we have equipment and we are using efforts that sometimes well-intended people being there may get in the way and may thwart some of those efforts,” O’Toole said. “Currently we are not using help outside of government help. Because of the type of work that we’re doing, we can’t have all those people in that area. It may cause more problems than it causes assistance.”

O’Toole says Dawkins has “severe dementia,” and she may not be familiar with her own neighborhood. Strangers may scare her.

Anyone who sees Dawkins in person or on camera is asked to call High Point police at 911 or the non-emergency line (336) 883-3224.