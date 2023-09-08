HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a Triad school campus after a 12-year-old took it from a family member.

According to the High Point Police Department, they were called to Phoenix Academy about a gun on campus. Police say that a 12-year-old student had the gun in a backpack and showed it to classmates.

The gun had been stored properly in a lockbox by the student’s grandmother, who reported it stolen in Davidson County. The student knew where the key to the locked box was and that’s how they got access to the gun, according to police.

The juvenile was charged on a juvenile petition and the gun was returned to the proper owner.