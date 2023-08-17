HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train near High Point on Sunday, according to the High Point Police Department.

At around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, investigators say that an Amtrak train was traveling on the Norfolk Southern tracks in the area of Old Thomasville Road/Vandonver Street when Richard M. Curthis was crossing them.

An engineer on the train reported to police that Curthis was apparently crossing the tracks and trying to go in front of the train before being fatally struck.

Norfolk Southern is investigating the fatal collision.