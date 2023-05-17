2002-2006 Lexus ES with front-end damage between the headlight and emblem (HPPD)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is asking for community assistance to find the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian.

South Centennial Street between East Green Drive and East Russell Avenue (Map data: Google Maxar Technologies, US Geological Survey)

At around 1:31 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators say that the pedestrian was crossing South Centennial Street between East Green Drive and East Russell Avenue when she was struck by the suspect vehicle.

Police say that the pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk and that the vehicle drove off and was last seen in the area of Grimes Avenue and South Hamilton Street.

The pedestrian is currently in the hospital and her injuries are considered to be serious.

The suspect vehicle is pictured below and is described as a 2002-2006 Lexus ES with front-end damage between the headlight and emblem.

Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at

(336) 883-4000.