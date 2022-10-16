HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run.

At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and Leonard Avenue after getting a report of a man lying in the road and not moving.

At the scene, investigators determined that the man had been hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of South University Parkway.

The victim suffered fatal injuries due to the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

According to the HPPD, the suspect vehicle is described as follows:

A 2016-2017 Honda Accord

Unknown color

Broken headlight

Broken foglight

Damage to the grill area

Damage likely on the right side of the vehicle

Hood possibly dented

The HPPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing.