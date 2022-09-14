HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in High Point on Wednesday, according to the High Point Police Department.

A vehicle was turning right on Bellemeade Street, and another vehicle was leaving Food Lion and going toward South Main Street.

The second vehicle hit the first vehicle and then hit a pedestrian on the grass at the corner of Bellemeade Street and Fairfield Road.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

The people in the vehicles were not injured.

This is a developing story.