CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tractor-trailer truck driver will spend at least a year and four months in prison in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin.

Judge Carla Archie handed down the sentence for Daniel Morgan Thursday at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

Fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin’s mother and father just sobbed as they spoke to the judge before she made her decision.

CMPD officers got emotional, and the tractor-trailer truck driver who pleaded guilty cried too.

The judge denied Queen City News’ request for cameras in the courtroom.

More than a dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers filled out of the courthouse. They faced the truck driver charged in the death of their fellow fallen Officer Mia Goodwin, a mother of three, who had just returned to work from maternity leave when she was killed.

“Obviously, nothing’s going to bring Mia back home to her three kids and her husband. The wounds are still very raw, and the pain is very deep,” said Allen Brotherton, the attorney representing the estate of Mia Goodwin.

Daniel Morgan pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, failure to move over, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, and displaying a fictitious tag.

Morgan was driving a tractor-trailer truck that caused a crash killing Officer Goodwin and injuring three other officers in December 2021.

Goodwin and other officers had I-85 blocked off for a separate wreck when prosecutors say Morgan did not slow down for blue lights and caused a crash, hitting CMPD officers, killing Goodwin, and injuring other officers.

The judge sentenced Morgan to at least a year and four months in prison — at most two years and five months.

If the judge had given him the maximum for all of the charges instead of consolidating them to involuntary manslaughter, he would be in prison for more than 11 years.

“I am grateful this brings another close in the chapter for closure for this incident,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. “This is something that was very difficult for our police agency and very difficult times for us.”

Reporters asked Jennings for his response to the guilty plea during a press conference Thursday on a separate matter.

“We’ve learned a great deal from this tragic accident and things that we put in place to make sure that we continue to be better and continue to be safer when we come to investigating collisions,” Jennings continued.

Morgan apologized to Goodwin’s family in court.

Goodwin’s mother and father spoke to the judge before sentencing.

“What’s going to happen here today is not enough to cover the loss of a life, her life,” said Mimi Figueroa, Officer Goodwin’s mother.

Figueroa sobbed and later went on to ask the judge for justice, saying, “maybe it will help my grandbabies who ask for ‘mommy’ still.”

In court, Morgan’s attorney said that after the crash, doctors found a tumor around Morgan’s eye that could have resulted in a vision loss for Morgan. But the attorney did not directly connect that medical condition and the crash.

The judge told both Morgan and Goodwin’s family to continue living out Officer Goodwin’s legacy so that her death was not in vain.