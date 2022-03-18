HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A year has passed since a tornado swept across the FOX8 station, causing staff to evacuate the building.

During the live broadcast around 5 p.m. on March 18, 2021, Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said, “It’s over us. This is not the room we need to be in,” before saying he and anchors Neill McNeill and Katie Nordeen were evacuating the studio.

“In my 37 years working at FOX8, I have never experienced anything like that. I have never heard the roof rattle like that, and we have never had to leave the studio in a broadcast like we just did,” McNeill said.

Thankfully, everyone at the station was safe.

There was no apparent structural damage to the building.

Storms that left splintered homes and broken trees across Alabama and Mississippi moved east in March 2021 across North Carolina but largely spared the Atlantic Coast states any significant damage.

Three tornadoes touched down in NC on March 18, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

One touched down in High Point, and the others were in Whitsett, close to the Guilford County and Alamance County line, and one in northwestern Orange County with 100mph peak winds.