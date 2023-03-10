CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New video into Queen City News shows the impound lot where key evidence is being stored in the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

QCN was the first to report information this week from newly-released search warrants from a search of Madalina’s home and Madalina’s mother’s car within the last month.

Inside the police impound lot in Cornelius is evidence that could tell investigators what happened to Madalina.

According to search warrants executed in February, investigators searched Madalina’s mom, Diana Cojocari’s car, a green Toyota Prius, at the impound lot.

The warrants do not say drugs were found, but they say a police drug-sniffing dog alerted on the car after phone records led investigators to the vehicle.

Those phone records from Diana’s distant relative show the family member made multiple calls to people involved in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

“I think, while it’s still a possibility, police have not ruled it out,” said Michael Tabman, a former FBI special agent in charge. “I’m sure I’m still not ready to jump to the conclusion that this child has been sold to a child trafficking sex ring or anything like that.”

The warrants say the family member told investigators Diana had asked him to help her with “smuggling” Madalina and her away from their home because of a bad relationship with Diana’s husband, Madalina’s stepfather, Christopher Palmiter.

QCN reached out to the FBI and Cornelius Police requesting public records Thursday of any international travel by investigators since Diana is from the eastern European country of Moldova.

The FBI tells QCN they would not release that information until a case is closed.

Right now, they just want to find Madalina.

“My personal belief is more that there has been harm that has been done to this child,” said Tabman. Unfortunately, she’s possibly dead, and they’re just covering up, them being the parents, though my hope would be that she’s alive and we do rescue her.”

The search warrants say investigators took foreign passports for Madalina and Diana, plus a debit card from a Moldovan bank when they searched Diana’s car.