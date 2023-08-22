HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Community Clinic of High Point has been serving residents of the area for 30 years, and a new space now being built will help expand its reach.

The new building is under construction and will soon create bigger a space, more services and an increased staff off of Quaker Lane.

The empty rooms and hallways will soon create space for more medical services for people in need.

It’s a much-needed space for the Community Clinic of High Point.

“We’re going to be able to recruit more medical providers and expand our services within the community,” Chair of the Board of Directors for the Community Clinic of High Point Anthony Sedberry said.

Primary care services and specialty care like podiatry, neurology, rheumatology and cardiology will be offered to more people.

Their services also include prescriptions. These services are all available for people without medical insurance.

“They’re often going to end up in our emergency room and create larger expense for the medical system,” Sedberry said.

The team treats more than 2,000 people a year and fills more than 30,000 prescriptions.

The expansion will help them better care for the uninsured in High Point and surrounding communities.

“The majority of the patients work for a living. And if it weren’t for the Community Clinic of High Point … then they’re going to end up somewhere in our medical system or not have medical care at all,” Sedberry said.

Construction is expected to wrap up by Sept. 25, and the staff will move in before the holidays.

For now, services are being offered at the Community Clinic of High Point’s North Main Street clinic.