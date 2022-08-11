HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Imagine being trapped in your home every time there’s heavy rain. Sometimes you can’t leave the house for 12 hours.

That is the reality for some people living in the Foxwood Meadows subdivision in High Point.

For years, they’ve asked the city to do something about the constant flooding that cuts off the only road in and out of their neighborhood.

Now the city is responding by constructing a connector road between Foxwood Meadows and the Williams Grove subdivision.

Everyone in the community wasn’t entirely happy with the decision.

Some people are concerned the new road will create a new problem by increasing traffic in the neighborhood.

A lot in the 1900 block of Greenstone Place where two homes were demolished earlier this year will be the road that connects with the William Grove subdivision about two miles from the neighborhood.

Some neighbors believe drivers will use the access point to cut through Eastchester Drive. Others believe it’ll be a good idea, and they just want to see something done.

When heavy rain comes, they just want to be able to get out safely.

Jim Eldred has called the Foxwood Meadows subdivision home for the last 40 years. He knows when it rains, it pours.

At least twice a year he says his community can be mistaken for a lake. A portion of the subdivision is located in a designated FEMA flood plain.

“It comes so fast, you really don’t have much of a chance. It rains at night. You wake up in the morning and can’t go to work,” Eldred said.

Other neighbors who didn’t want to speak on camera showed FOX8 crews watermark lines on a utility box from the last flood, showing just how high the water can get.

With only one entrance and exit at the intersection of Rivermeade and Eastchester Drive, they know when it rains, they may be stuck inside their homes for hours.

Some neighbors even had to be rescued.

“They come out here in the big city trucks to get people out,” Eldred said.

After seeing the long-standing problem, Eldred is happy to know the City of High Point is now doing something about it.

Trevor Spencer heads the engineering department for the City of High Point.

“The portion of Rivermeade Drive that floods is in a FEMA flood zone, so it is a designated flood plain…the approach was to provide a second point of access because there were no other alternatives to eliminate the flood potential at that location of the roadway,” he said.

There will be a slight curve. It will go through the middle of the property and slightly curve right to connect with the front end of the William Grove subdivison.

Spencer acknowledges there are some concerns from neighbors.

“Some residents have also had traffic concerns as far as it being used as a cut-through. That is something the city will monitor once the project is built. We do perceive any impact will be minor,” Spencer said. “We’re not really encouraging this to be used as a cut-through…we encourage people to use whatever current access they are using and really use this whenever flooding events impact access. We do understand residents will use it at times, but the overall benefit as using it as a cut-through road will not be realized the more they use it. It’s not in a location to reduce commute times or any easier access.”

Spencer goes on to say the city is meeting with the contractor next week. Once work begins, crews will have 120 days to complete the project.

He expects ground to break as soon as next month.