HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A new partnership aims to attract more Fort Bragg service members to High Point for internships, apprenticeships and future employment opportunities.

Business High Point Chamber of Commerce, Fort Bragg Transition Assistance Program officials and leaders with High Point Heroes recently sat down with four companies to explore opportunities for soldiers planning to transition to civilian life.

“They’re some of the most highly skilled, highly disciplined and trained workforce on the planet,” said Patrick Davis, executive director of High Point Heroes.

More than 7,000 soldiers leave Fort Bragg yearly. Brian Norris, senior director of strategic initiatives with Business High Point, said the goal is creating a pipeline to High Point’s workforce.

“We have a lot of great companies doing a lot of great work whether it be in manufacturing, logistics, aviation, automotive, I don’t know that you can find an area that has as much diversity,” he explained.

Norris said Fort Bragg officials met with Culp, Mack Panel, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Vann York.

The goal is to set soldiers up with apprenticeships or internships for up to four months with positions that match their skill sets before they officially leave the service.

“Their resume…doesn’t always equal what is available in the job market when they transition back into civilian life. It’s a whole different game,” Davis said.

According to Fort Bragg officials, about 90% of soldiers they place go to work for the companies they’re placed with.

“Who says that that military person that’s worked on nuclear armaments can’t be a tremendous asset when it comes to engineering or IT or whatever it may be. I think the skills are very transferrable,” Norris said.

Davis hopes to build momentum to include other bases in North Carolina.

“Statistics tell us that the transition process out of the military back into civilian life, up to 70% of them will tell you it’s one of the most difficult times and periods in their life,” he said.

Soldiers remain on active duty pay and benefits during their transition, so placement doesn’t cost companies a dime

There’s no set timeline for placements at this time.