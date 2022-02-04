New hotel coming to High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — More and more visitors are making their way to High Point. The problem is where are they going to stay.

City leaders have a plan, and they’re doing it by building a new hotel. Work could begin as soon as four months.

Director of Operations at Golden Oldies Antiques Scott Machaelis sells unique decor and furnishings at Golden Oldies Antiques on Broad Avenue in High Point.

“We have been here for roughly 12 years,” he said.

Business typically picks up for him twice a year during the High Point Furniture Market. When he heard about a plan for a hotel being built across the street from Congdon Yards, he was relieved.

The hotel will be built in the 400 Block of West English Road.

Patrick Chapin, the CEO/president of business with the High Point Chamber of Commerce, is not saying what brand or who the developer behind the project is. He tells FOX8 it will have a big impact.

“There is going to be 133-room hotels across the street from Congdon Yards. It’s what they are calling a ’boutique hotel’. We do have a flag franchise agreement with a major hotel brand that many of us will know, and we are more than halfway through the design process,” Chapin said.

The plan for the hotel calls for demolishing one side of the building located in the parking lot of Congdon Yards and renovating a historic part of Hosiery Mills that will be used as a hotel reception area.

“What we always imagined for Congdon Yards campus is a hotel. There has been a great need for hotels in High Point,” Chapin said.

He knows that because of a recent hotel study. The findings show about 60% of overnight visitors to High Point stay outside the city because of the lack of hotel rooms.

Leaders of this project are planning to change that and view this as a starting point.

“Especially when you have 75,000 people coming twice a year for market. 100,000 people coming to visit HPU as we continue to revitalize downtown means more and more visitors,” Chapin said.

Which is a win for business owners like Machaelis.

The hotel is scheduled to open in two years. We are told in a month or two we will know the brand of the hotel.