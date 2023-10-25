HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A much-needed and welcomed addition will soon be coming to the heart of downtown High Point. City leaders and developers came together for a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

Several local business owners welcome the new development and say it’s proof the city is growing.

“I think it’s one piece that High Point is missing, and to add that is going to complete the puzzle,” said Otis Battles, Miss Johnnie Mae’s Kitchen owner.

The SpringHill Suites by Marriott at High Point Downtown/Congdon Yards will sit at 121 Virgina Pl. adjacent to Congdon Yards.

The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation acquired this property in 2021 with the goal of working with a developer to convert it into a hotel. It was sold to Benchmade Ventures, and they will build a 128-room hotel on the property.

The site where the hotel will be located is also near the Truist Point baseball stadium and Stock and Grain food hall.

“This area is real close-knit. So if anything goes on over there in Congdon Yards, they come over here because Congdon Yards has a lot of a lot of events. It’s like we’re … in the center of basically everything,” said Jaquay Williams, Damn Good Burgers and Dogs owner.

Several nearby business owners see this as the next step in downtown growth.

“I think it’s amazing … especially to be revitalizing a downtown area, especially a place like High Point where … everything is outside of downtown but giving people actually a reason to come in to … celebrate,” Battles said.

”My hope for the downtown area is … it becomes an actual downtown. The city of High Point really hasn’t had a true traditional downtown. I think that’s going to be really good for everybody and all the small businesses,” said Chris Ryker, Biscuits Brisket Beer owner.

In addition to drawing more people to downtown High Point, the hotel will also bring job opportunities.

“Probably 25 or 30, including part-time … Leading up to that, there’s a whole lot of economics surrounding the project in the in the next year and a half, two years before we’re able to open up,” said Michael Kren, Benchmade Ventures Managing partner.

There is an existing structure at 121 Virgina Pl. where developers will maintain the historic part of the building for the public areas of the new hotel but will completely rebuild the second portion of the structure which will be the guestroom tower.

Demolition of the interior has begun, and the hotel is estimated to be open by fall 2025.