HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With education on how to process complex emotions and understand the situations that can create inequality within the community, Resilience High Point hopes their pilot program will help young people make the right decisions in life.

The organization recently completed their first round of resilience training for 10 middle school students.

The month-long program also allowed those students to learn healthy financial decisions, have conversations with police officers and dive into ways that one’s environment can play a role in the decisions they make.

They were then paired with a mentor who went into the community and various parts of High Point to explore the good and bad aspects.

They took photos and wrote captions to describe what they thought of that particular scene.

Some images include beautiful murals, while others show trashed parks and abandoned buildings.

One of those locations was along Washington Street in High Point.

Students like Nashon Perkins, who is in the seventh-grade, took a photo of two boarded up buildings.

One of those he imagined being the result of consistent gang violence within the community, while the other is believed to be the result of hardships forcing families to abandon their community.

The students explored how the neglect near someone’s home can have a negative impact on their mental health and well-being which can lead to unsafe decision triggered by emotions.

“Every action has a reason behind it. No one is like, ‘I’m going to go kill this person today. This person has to die.’ There is a reason behind it,” Davis said.

The children’s photos will be on display Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at the Piedmont Environmental Center in High Point.

The city is exploring more ways to make the Resiliency Training Program a success.