HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Homeowners want to see the knee-high grass and overgrown trees at a home on Friddle Drive in High Point cleaned up.

Viewers reached out to FOX8 frustrated this eyesore has sat untouched for so long.

The house at 307 Friddle Drive has had seven public nuisance code violations since 2021. There’s an active one right now for the length of the grass.

Neighbors said this isn’t even the tallest they’ve seen it, and they’re tired of it.

“We’ve done everything we can,” said one woman who didn’t want to be identified. “We’re just at wit’s end right now knowing what to do with it.”

Grass more than a foot tall, weeds and overgrown trees are all people see when they look at the home.

“That has a big toll on the neighborhood,” said Danny Drake, who lives on the street.

Drake and his neighbors have noticed the neglect for years.

“It’s just a bad situation over here,” he said.

Drake said there are children who live and play on the street. He worries about critters crawling in the tall grass.

“I’ve…killed about three or four snakes coming out,” he said.

One lady FOX8 talked to didn’t want to be identified but said she’s complained to the city several times.

“They’re in danger of maybe getting snake bit or rats or God knows what else is going on over there,” she said.

In addition to the public nuisance, there’s also a minimum housing violation on this house, meaning it’s not livable. It’s one of 243 active cases in high point, most of which are in the center of the city.

“We rely on inspectors driving by and seeing them,” said Lori Loosemore, the manager of High Point Code Enforcement. “We rely on complaints.”

Loosemore said if the city gets more than three complaints in one year about a home, the owner is considered a chronic violator. The homeowner on Friddle Drive has been one in the past.

“If they’re in violation the following year, we send them a notice in January, and it says ‘last year, you were a chronic violator,'” Loosemore said. “This year, we’re giving you a heads up that we are not going to send you another notice.”

There’s a sign in this front yard, placed nearly two weeks ago, letting the homeowner know they have until Tuesday to cut the grass. If it isn’t done by then, the city will place a lien on the property for the cost to cut it and an additional $125 fee.

“The property owner has rights, and you have rights as the person who lives next door,” Loosemore said. “If we’re going to put a lien on their property or do things, and we want to be able to recoup that money, we need to do it legally.”

If you see something like this in your neighborhood, code enforcement officers said to call them.

They’ll come out and see if there are violations and handle them accordingly.