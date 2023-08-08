DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A chase that ran through three Piedmont Triad counties ended with the recovery of a kidnapping victim.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says that just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a trooper tried to stop a car for a taillight violation in Davie County, but the person refused to stop. Troopers chased them into Forsyth County but stopped the chase when they believed they had enough identifying information to follow up with charges later.

Shortly after this, it was discovered that the vehicle matched the description of a suspect car in connection to a kidnapping in Forsyth County and that a victim may still have been in the car.

Multiple highway patrol units re-engaged the chase on I-40 in Guilford County, exiting onto US 311 and getting onto NC 66 towards High Point. A trooper’s car was hit by the suspect when they tried to box the car in.

The attempt to box the suspect in was successful, though multiple trooper vehicles were struck. The chase ended on North Main Street near Old Plank Road in High Point.

A trooper was hurt when the suspect attempted to back the car up, ignoring commands to get out of the car.

The suspect, identified as Juan Alejandro Villarreal de Santos, 27, of High Point, was taken into custody and charged with felony flee to elide arrest, driving while impaired, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting public officer, expired operator’s license, brake light equipment violation and failure to stop at a red light.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the allegations of kidnapping. The victim was found in the car and was not hurt.