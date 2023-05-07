HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a moped was killed in a fatal crash in High Point early Sunday afternoon, according to the High Point Police Department.

At around 12:38 p.m., High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS were called to Westchester Drive near Parkwood Drive after getting a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries

At the scene, police found a moped driver that had crashed and was unconscious on the side of the road. The driver would be pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The HPPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash and no charges are expected to be filed at this time.