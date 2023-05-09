HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man killed in a moped crash in High Point has been identified.

The driver of a moped was killed in a fatal crash in High Point early Sunday afternoon, according to the High Point Police Department.

At around 12:38 p.m. Sunday, High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS were called to Westchester Drive near Parkwood Drive after getting a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

At the scene, police found Christopher C. Sloan, 64, of High Point, unconscious on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Sloan was driving a moped when he lost control and fell off. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

An off-duty EMT was among the first people at the scene.

“He is extremely injured,” the EMT said. “I’m an EMT, so I am going to hop out of the car real quick. I’m currently not on shift.”