HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Flowers and a cross with the word “Love” mark the area where a search team found the body of Heddie Dawkins in High Point.

Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia, disappeared in the early morning hours of Aug. 24 on the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. On Aug. 30, a body believed to be Dawkins was found on the 2300 block of Hickswood Road, a short distance from her home.

Police say foul play is not suspected. The exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

Dawkins was seen on a doorbell camera leaving her home on foot at about 1:30 a.m. Another camera spotted her on the 2900 block of Cloverwood Drive at about 3:30 a.m. A runner reportedly saw her at about 9 a.m. on the Greenway, near Deep River Road, but that was the last known sighting of her before the body was found.

During those six days, the massive search drew support from all across the High Point area.

Dozens of volunteers went out to search on their own, and more than 100 High Point police officers and volunteers handed out flyers door-to-door to make sure everyone know what she looked like in case they saw her.

Some members of the community put out gift bags with Dawkins’ name on them. The bags contained water, juice and snacks, with a message — “Heddie, stay here. It’s safe here!” — in the hopes that she would find them.

Attention has since shifted to honoring her memory. The memorial is one facet of that. New posts and comments continue to appear on the Facebook page that was originally set up to coordinate the search with many who did not know Dawkins offering their condolences.

No details have been released regarding Dawkins’ funeral.