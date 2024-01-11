HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Another storm will hit the Piedmont Triad on Friday, and tree removal companies are busy.

People are still cleaning up from Tuesday’s round of wet weather.

Tree removal companies are answering calls as many people across the Piedmont Triad are trying to get ahead of Friday’s storm.

“We’re loaded up,” said Michael Stanley with Ingram’s Tree Service.

The team has been working overtime for the last couple of days.

“This is tragic, especially when they got water pouring in their house,” Stanley said. “It’s still so bad that people had to go through this … but it keeps us working.”

Ingram’s Tree Service says they’ve got almost 10 phone calls a day asking for tree removal.

“I know we’re booked out for at least a month,” Stanley said.

But that’s not all. They also are balancing clean-up calls with other calls.

People want to protect their property ahead of the next round of wet weather.

“The best thing to do is to get what you can get down and do some preventative maintenance as in trimming,” Stanley said.

On Friday, crews will be out on the road all day for any emergency calls.