HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed by a police officer after a disturbance in High Point.

According to Chief Travis Stroud, around 10:12 a.m., police were dispatched to a home on Heidi Drive about a disturbance that was classified as domestic in nature. They made contact with the caller and the suspect when they arrived and spoke with the suspect, who was still inside the home.

“Our officers were outside the house…engaged in some form of conversation back and forth,” Stroud said. “Some de-escalation was going on.”

Stroud says that during the conversation, the suspect retreated further into the home and then came back to the door with a rifle. A High Point police officer shot and killed the man, who has only been identified as a 30-year-old white man who lived at the home on Heidi Drive.

They did not readily know if the suspect also fired any shots.

The officer who shot the suspect went into the home to begin CPR. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

There was no one else inside the home at the time, the initial complainant was outside of the house. Stroud did not know the relationship between the suspect and the caller.

There were three officers on scene but only one was involved in the shooting, and he has been placed on administrative leave. Stroud estimates he’s been with the department for a few years.

This is the HPPD’s first officer-involved shooting since March of 2020, which Stroud expresses gratitude for.

No one else was injured, and the SBI will investigate, which is standard procedure for the department, and their own review will take place after the SBI investigation.

Stroud said he had not made a decision on if body camera footage would be released.

People who were home at the time told FOX8 they heard six or seven shots, looked out their windows and saw police.

They believe this involves a mother and her son. Police did not say the relationship between the two people.

FOX8 learned there was also a domestic disturbance call to this address in August of 2022.

“We’re still in the opening stages of this investigation, and there are a lot of questions you probably have that I can’t answer,” Stroud said.