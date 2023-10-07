HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was riding a bicycle died as the result of a crash on Friday night, according to the High Point Police Department.

At around 10:11 p.m. on Friday, an officer on routine patrol came upon the scene of a crash that had just taken place on the 3500 block of East Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

Investigators say that a 2008 Nissan Sentra was traveling east in the inside lane of East Martin Luther King Jr Drive while Lavern Miller, 61, of High Point, and another person were riding bicycles eastbound in the center turn lane of East Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra drifted over into the center turn lane and struck Miller’s bicycle from behind, according to police. Miller’s bicycle had a rear reflector and he was wearing a neon yellow reflective traffic vest as well as neon yellow reflective gloves.

Miller suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by Guilford County EMS.

The HPPD’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene and has assumed investigative responsibility.

Police say that no charges have been filed at this time. However, the investigation is still ongoing and charges will be discussed once the investigation is complete.

This is the ninth traffic fatality of the year in High Point.