HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was riding a bicycle died as the result of a crash on Friday night, and a man has been charged in connection to the crash, according to the High Point Police Department.

At around 10:11 p.m. on Friday, an officer on routine patrol found the scene of a crash that had just happened on the 3500 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Investigators say that a 2008 Nissan Sentra was going east in the inside lane of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive while Lavern Miller, 61, of High Point, and another person were riding bicycles eastbound in the center turn lane of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra drifted over into the center turn lane and hit Miller’s bicycle from behind, according to police.

Miller’s bicycle had a rear reflector, and he was wearing a neon yellow reflective traffic vest as well as neon yellow reflective gloves.

Miller suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by Guilford County EMS.

On Monday, Stetson Fogg, 31, of Louisburg was charged by citation with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to maintain a lane.