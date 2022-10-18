HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash in High Point.

At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and Leonard Avenue after getting a report of a man lying in the road and not moving, according to High Point police.

At the scene, investigators found 62-year-old Frederick C. Council, of High Point, and determined that he had been hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of South University Parkway.

The victim died at the scene.

According to the HPPD, the suspect vehicle is described as follows:

A 2016-2017 Honda Accord

Unknown color

Broken headlight

Broken foglight

Damage to the grill area

Damage likely on the right side of the vehicle

Hood possibly dented

The HPPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.