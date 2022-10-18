HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash in High Point.

At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and Leonard Avenue after getting a report of a man lying in the road and not moving, according to High Point police.

At the scene, investigators found 62-year-old Frederick C. Council, of High Point, and determined that he had been hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of South University Parkway.

The victim died at the scene.

According to the HPPD, the suspect vehicle is described as follows:

  • A 2016-2017 Honda Accord
  • Unknown color
  • Broken headlight
  • Broken foglight
  • Damage to the grill area
  • Damage likely on the right side of the vehicle
  • Hood possibly dented

The HPPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.