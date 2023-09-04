(WGHP) — A man is dead and three others arrived at the hospital after a shooting in High Point, according to police.

At 8:29 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 2900 block of Creekview Court.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

While police were investigating on Creekview Court, three men arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds, one of whom had life-threatening injuries.

Police could not say if the shooting was targeted or if investigators have any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.