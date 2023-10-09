HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in High Point last week, and a suspect is cooperating with police, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

On Wednesday at 7:09 a.m. High Point officers, the High Point Fire Department and Guilford County EMS were sent to the 600 block of Prospect Street when a 911 caller reported that someone was lying on the ground beside a bicycle.

When the first officer arrived on the scene and began investigating, he discovered

evidence that led him to believe the person had possibly been hit by a vehicle while riding

his bicycle.

The victim has serious injuries, police say.

Investigating officers were able to locate security camera footage of a possible vehicle of interest in this hit-and-run and sent the video out to all High Point officers.

Within minutes of sending the video out, a patrol officer recognized the vehicle belonged to a construction company in the Triad.

Traffic officers went to the company headquarters. After speaking with the owner, they found out one of the employees, later identified as Terrence Willie Warren, 42, of High Point, arrived at work that morning with noticeable damage to the front of their work vehicle.

The employee told his supervisor that he hit a trash can on the way to work.

Traffic officers inspected the vehicle and matched vehicle evidence left at the scene

directly to the truck.

Warren has an active warrant for felony hit-and-run and has cooperated with investigators and made arrangements to turn himself in.

The victim was identified as a 59-year-old High Point man.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at a local hospital.