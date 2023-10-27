HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in High Point.

According to police, just after 1 a.m. on Friday, they were called to Jamestown Parkway near North Scientific Street about a crash involving a Toyota Corolla and a Ford F150. Police say that the truck had experienced mechanical issues and was stopped partially in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the truck had gotten out of the truck and was in the roadway. The truck did not have its lights on and the road did not have streetlights.

The Toyota was driving in the eastbound lane and hit the back of the truck and the driver, who was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.