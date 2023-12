HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a weekend homicide in High Point.

According to the High Point Police Department, they were called to a home on Cook Street around 9 a.m. Sunday about an assault. At the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, however, police say this was an “isolated incident” with no threat to the community.