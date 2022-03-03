Man dies in surgery after being shot, High Point police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting victim died on the operating table Wednesday night.

High Point police say that they responded to an apartment on Northpoint Avenue after getting a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found LaQualius T Little, 21, of High Point, outside behind the apartments. He had life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but died while in surgery.

This is the fifth homicide in the city of High Point so far in 2022.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.