HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died days after a crash in High Point.

According to police, just after 1 a.m. on Friday, they were called to Jamestown Parkway near North Scientific Street about a crash involving a Toyota Corolla and a Ford F150. Police say that the truck had experienced mechanical issues and was stopped partially in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the truck, identified as Timmy Brady, had gotten out of the truck and was in the roadway. The truck did not have its lights on and the road did not have streetlights.

The Toyota was driving in the eastbound lane and hit the back of the truck and the driver, who was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

High Point police say that Brady died from his injuries on Monday. They say that no charges will be filed in this crash.